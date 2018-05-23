Andrew Scott joins Old Vic's 200th birthday celebrations

23rd May 18 | Entertainment News

Scott will star in Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens.

Sherlock star Andrew Scott is reprising one of his early stage roles to mark the bicentenary of The Old Vic.

Scott first performed in Sea Wall, penned by The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time playwright Simon Stephens, at the Bush Theatre in 2008.

The Hamlet actor will tread the boards in the short monologue once again, this time in celebration of The Old Vic’s 200th birthday.

Scott, 41, said: “Sea Wall, to my mind, is a stunning piece of writing, and the idea of performing Simon’s beautiful play in this most magical of theatres makes me really happy.”

He added: “I hope The Old Vic audiences will love the play as much as I do.”

Sea Wall will run at The Old Vic in London from June 18 until June 30.

© Press Association 2018

