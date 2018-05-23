Sir Rod Stewart rocks up in Rome with fur-lined loafers

The star, 73, and wife Penny Lancaster, 47, attended a general audience with Pope Francis.

Rocker Sir Rod Stewart unveiled some fancy footwear when he went to see the Pope.

The star, 73, and wife Penny Lancaster, 47, attended a general audience with Pope Francis, at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster after attending Pope Francis’ general audience in St Peter’s Square (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

He donned a floral shirt and – peeping out from under his intricately patterned trousers – designer, fur-lined loafers.

Loose Women panellist Lancaster said that the morning had been “unforgettable”.

Waiting for the Pope to arrive 👋 A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster) on May 22, 2018 at 11:51pm PDT

“The heavens opened and so did the umbrellas and our hearts,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The Pope asked us to pray for him and blessed us the gifts of a rosary each.”

Singer Sir Rod and former model Lancaster wed in 2007.

© Press Association 2018