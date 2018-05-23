Sir Rod Stewart rocks up in Rome with fur-lined loafers

23rd May 18 | Entertainment News

The star, 73, and wife Penny Lancaster, 47, attended a general audience with Pope Francis.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Rocker Sir Rod Stewart unveiled some fancy footwear when he went to see the Pope.

The star, 73, and wife Penny Lancaster, 47, attended a general audience with Pope Francis, at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster after attending Pope Francis’ general audience in St Peter’s Square (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
He donned a floral shirt and – peeping out from under his intricately patterned trousers – designer, fur-lined loafers.

Loose Women panellist Lancaster said that the morning had been “unforgettable”.

An unforgettable morning, totally blessed by #popefrancis

A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster) on

Waiting for the Pope to arrive 👋

A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster) on

“The heavens opened and so did the umbrellas and our hearts,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The Pope asked us to pray for him and blessed us the gifts of a rosary each.”

Singer Sir Rod and former model Lancaster wed in 2007.

© Press Association 2018

