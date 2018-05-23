Katherine Jenkins to perform Greatest Showman track at Classic Brit Awards

The Welsh singer will return to the stage for the first time since giving birth in April.

Katherine Jenkins is to pay tribute to the runaway success of The Greatest Showman at the rebooted Classic Brit Awards.

The Welsh singer will return to the stage for the first time since giving birth last month at the ceremony in June.

She will perform Never Enough from The Greatest Showman – the Hugh Jackman film whose soundtrack became the UK’s biggest selling album of 2018.

Andrea Bocelli will also perform (Joel Ryan/PA)

Jenkins will be joined by composer Alexis Ffrench, pianist Beatrice Rana and South African soprano Pretty Yende at the event alongside previously announced performers Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, Andrea Bocelli and Tokio Myers.

The awards – which are returning for the first time in five years – will also celebrate Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s career in his 70th year and see Bocelli duet with Sir Bryn Terfel.

Jenkins said: “The Classic Brits have always been a special, memorable and loved event for me and so I’m delighted to have been chosen to return and perform at this year’s awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

“It’s hugely important that we continue to honour and recognise the talent and work of the classical music world and I wish all the nominees the best of luck on the night.”

Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander R…. https://t.co/NTKUyJywtx pic.twitter.com/ap93VV1mUV — Katherine Jenkins (@KathJenkins) April 24, 2018

Last month the opera star announced the birth of her second child – Xander.

Centenarian singer Dame Vera Lynn leads the accolades for the revived awards as the wartime singer is nominated for two prizes.

The 101-year-old is up for female artist of the year and album of the year where she is joined by Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myers who will also collect the best breakthrough artist prize.

The Classic Brit Awards will take place on June 13 at the Royal Albert Hall.

