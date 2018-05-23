Will Smith to release Russia 2018 World Cup song - reports

The Men In Black star posted a photo on his Instagram account showing an official FIFA World Cup football.

Will Smith looks set to perform the official World Cup song.

The US entertainer will release a new song for the tournament on Friday, Billboard and Vibe magazines reported, which he is said to have recorded along with fellow American Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer Era Istrefi.

The Men In Black star, 49, posted a photo of himself and Nicky Jam on his Instagram account together with an official FIFA World Cup football, adding the caption: “One Life to Live. Live it Up. #WorldCup”

It is normal for the official World Cup song to be sung either at the beginning or end of the tournament. This year’s World Cup begins in Russia next month.

As his acting career took off in the 1990s, Smith also enjoyed success as a recording artist with number one hits such as Boom! Shake the Room but his singing career has taken a back seat to acting in recent years.

Smith’s management company has been contacted by the Press Association for comment.

