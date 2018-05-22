Keith Richards: London will be Rolling Stones' most critical audience

The guitarist was speaking ahead of the band's shows at the London Stadium and Twickenham.

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has said he feels nervous ahead of the band’s first show in London for five years.

They last played live in the capital in 2013 when they headlined two shows at Hyde Park.

Richards, singer Mick Jagger, guitarist Ronnie Wood and drummer Charlie Watts will play two dates at the London Stadium in Stratford and another at Twickenham in June.

When asked about the group’s return to the city in which it formed in 1962, Richards joked about the weather and admitted to a little apprehension about the shows.

The Rolling Stones: Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards (Ian West/PA)

Richards said: “Depending on the weather! It will be great, I’m sure.

“I mean, we started there, and they will probably be our most critical audience.

“Playing your home town makes you nervous!”

Richards added that despite more than five decades of playing live together, none of his bandmates are planning to quit anytime soon.

“It’s a habit! Its a lovely habit. It’s one of the few I haven’t given up!

“It’s a joy to play with these guys, you know. And they all want to do it.

“I mean, who’s going to be the first one of us to say ‘I want to get off this bus’?

“Get out of here, right?! ‘Til you drop, you know?”

The Rolling Stones will kick off the UK leg of their No Filter tour with two shows at the home ground of Premier League club West Ham United, having played Dublin’s Croke Park on May 17.

Croke Park rocked last night! Thanks for an amazing opening night 🇮🇪🍀🎸 #StonesNoFilter #Dublin pic.twitter.com/yo5pvoQq9A — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 18, 2018

As well as London, the rockers will also play stadiums in Southampton, Coventry, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Richards’ fellow guitarist Wood expressed his excitement about the band’s last UK show of the tour – at the home of English rugby, where his father went to watch the Stones in the 1970s.

Wood said: “I’m really looking forward to Twickenham because my dad came there when he was alive and kicking back in the ’70s.

“I put him with Michael Caine and they had a great time in my dressing room!”

© Press Association 2018