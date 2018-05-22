'Stay strong our kid' - Stars pay tribute on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Gemma Atkinson and stars of Coronation Street were among those sharing poignant messages.

Celebrities have paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack, one year on from the tragedy.

Manchester-born actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson praised her “wonderful city” which she said “cannot break” in a poignant message as she remembered the 22 people who were killed in the bombing on May 22 last year following singer Ariana Grande’s concert.

Along with an Instagram picture of the Manchester bee symbol with the words “Stay strong our kid”, she wrote: “A year ago today terrorists did the unthinkable to our beautiful city.

“Innocent lives were lost and many lives were affected. But the spirit of Manchester didn’t break. It cannot break. In fact, it made us stronger. So they lost. They lost at trying to have us living in fear of them.

“They lost in trying to scare us away from doing everyday things and they lost in trying to control us.

“Today I stand proud and shoulder to shoulder with every other Mancunian. And together we raise our middle finger to terrorism, and most importantly, we remember those who lost their lives in our wonderful city.

“We remember all of you and we will never forget you. #ohmanchesteriswonderful.”

Actors from Manchester-based soap Coronation Street also paid tribute, including Lucy Fallon and Daniel Brocklebank.

Brocklebank tweeted: “Today my love & thoughts are with those we lost a year ago in the #ManchesterArena. #OneLoveManchester.”

Today my love & thoughts are with those we lost a year ago in the #ManchesterArena. #OneLoveManchester 🐝 pic.twitter.com/lQARax3JI9 — Daniel Brocklebank (@Dan_Brocklebank) May 22, 2018

Fallon said: “Because this is a place where we stand strong together, with a smile on our face, greater Manchester forever.”

Corrie star Jennie McAlpine simply posted an image bearing the words “Manchester together, 22 May”, and changed her Twitter profile picture to an image of the Manchester bee.

🐝❤️ #manchestertogether A post shared by @ jenniemcalpine on May 22, 2018 at 1:52am PDT

TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt shared a list of names of the 22 victims of the bombing, and wrote: “Today we #standtogether to remember those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena attack a year ago.

“My thoughts are with their families and friends, the injured and the emergency services who responded on that night.”

Today we #standtogether to remember those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena attack a year ago. My thoughts are with their families and friends, the injured and the emergency services who responded on that night 🐝❤️ pic.twitter.com/e89SNDOoih — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) May 22, 2018

Reality TV star Vicky Pattison wrote on Instagram about the attack that “shook the world”.

She said: “Today, I’ll be thinking about each and every one of these people and the survivors too. Who in the wake of such grief, loss and great adversary have remained strong and inspirational.”

She added that, having met some of those who were affected by the bombing, “their resilience and strength humbled me beyond belief”.

Adventurer Ben Fogle tweeted that he was “thinking of Manchester today”.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw said: “Remembering the Manchester attack and sending love to their families.”

Grimshaw said it was “important to remember the power” of the One Love Manchester gig, held by Grande two weeks after the attack

“I think today it’s important to remember the power of the One Love gig and how it brought not just the city but the world together. Such a positive bolt of energy in a hard, dark time.”

Remembering the Manchester attack and sending love to their families. I think today it’s important to remember the power of the One Love gig and how it brought not just the city but the world together. Such a positive bolt of energy in a hard, dark time. 🐝💛 — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) May 22, 2018

Comedian John Bishop wrote: “Thoughts and prayers today are with all those who were affected by events in Manchester a year ago.”

Thoughts and prayers today are with all those who were affected by events in Manchester a year ago. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fR19OuIq12 — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) May 22, 2018

TV chef James Martin said: “Manchester, my thoughts are with you.”

Manchester, my thoughts are with you A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) on May 22, 2018 at 12:43am PDT

The star tributes came after Grande said that her thoughts remain with all those affected by the attack.

She tweeted: “Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

thinking of you all today and every day 🐝 I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018

