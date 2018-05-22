James Martin reveals weight loss due to HD TV showing 'everything'

22nd May 18 | Entertainment News

The former Saturday Kitchen host spoke about a recent weight loss.

TV chef James Martin has revealed he has lost around one stone in weight due to the pressures of working in a high definition TV world.

The presenter told the Daily Mail that he has become aware that much TV larger screens, combined with HD technology, “show everything”.

“I’ve lost a stone-ish. I just think it’s a lifestyle thing and also looking at yourself on TV,” he said.

“I don’t really watch the programmes that I do because you get critical of yourself.

“You kind of watch and go, ‘Oh God there’s a bit of a chin happening there’.”

The former Saturday Kitchen host, 45, added: “And everybody’s TVs are bigger now. Before you used to watch TV on a small one and now they’re massive.”

Martin, who is 6ft 4in tall, previously weighed 19 stone 7lb at his heaviest.

He lost around four stone while appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.

© Press Association 2018

