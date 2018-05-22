Queen's Windsor estate under spotlight in royal Countryfile episode

The team will explore the estates of Windsor, Balmoral and Sandringham.

The Queen’s knowledge and passion for farming and the environment will be showcased in three special episodes of Countryfile set on the royal estates.

The BBC One programme will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation and 30 years since its first episode was broadcast with a series of specials called Queen And Country.

Presenters Matt Baker, Anita Rani, John Craven and Adam Henson have been granted permission by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to explore the grounds surrounding the royal estates of Windsor, Balmoral and Sandringham.

John Craven and Bill Cathcart, former Windsor Park Superintendent in Countryfile: Queen And Country (BBC)

The team will also visit agricultural shows to find out the impact the Queen has had on farming and rural communities in the UK during her reign.

In the first episode of the series, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the work that goes into maintaining the estate that surrounds Windsor Castle, the backdrop to Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Baker will meet the Queen’s favourite riding pony Emma, and will also examine her and Prince Philip’s efforts to make Windsor Castle run exclusively on renewable energy.

Henson is to take a look at the modern practices overseen by the Queen on Windsor’s dairy farm, where cows sleep on waterbeds to improve milk production.

Rani will travel to the North East to find out more about the Queen’s preferred breed of working horse. She will also investigate the reintroduction of deer to the Windsor Estate from Balmoral in 1979.

Craven will be joined by the Windsor Estate’s Parkland manager to examine the Duke of Edinburgh’s involvement in the conservation of its woodland landscape.

The first of Countryfile’s Queen And Country series will air on BBC One on May 27 at 6.30pm.

