Kate Hudson shows off growing baby bump in sweet picture

21st May 18 | Entertainment News

The actress is pregnant with a baby girl.

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson has given fans a peek at her baby bump.

The star, who is expecting a baby girl, posted a picture online showing her lounging on a bed with her jumper pulled up and a lipstick kiss on her stomach.

She tagged stylist and costume designer Sophie Lopez, and wrote: “Auntie @sophielopez giving us a belly kiss pre fitting.

“#ShesGettingBig.”

Hudson, 39, announced last month that she was expecting a daughter with her partner Danny Fujikawa.

The actress, who has two sons from previous relationships, wrote on Instagram that she was the “most sick” she has been during any of her pregnancies.

“My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she added.

