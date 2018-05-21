Khloe Kardashian defends herself against fitness regime critics

21st May 18 | Entertainment News

The reality star welcomed daughter True in April.

Khloe Kardashian has snapped back at critics who suggested she is too focused on her body after giving birth, saying being a mother does not mean she has to quit the gym.

The US reality TV star, 33, welcomed daughter True on April 12 and has now started exercising again.

She said on Snapchat: “What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do.

“I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal.”

The star added: “Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.”

💕Happy One Month True 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Kardashian said getting back into workout mode has been harder than she thought it would be.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired,” said the new mother.

“You are trying to get back into your rhythm. It’s much more difficult than you expect it to be.

“I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up.”

© Press Association 2018

