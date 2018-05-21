Gillian Anderson shares behind-the-scenes snap from new Netflix show

Gillian Anderson shares behind-the-scenes snap from new Netflix show21st May 18 | Entertainment News
Anderson will play a sex therapist in her new Netflix series.
Gillian Anderson has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her new Netflix show, Sex Education.
The snap posted on Twitter shows the X-Files actress sitting in a room strung with lights that spell out: “Welcome Gillian.”
She later shared a welcome tweet from Netflix, writing: “My new home.”
The comedy drama will see Anderson, 49, play a sex therapist.
She is mum to a socially awkward teenage son, played by Asa Butterfield, who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his high school.
The series will arrive on Netflix in 2019.
© Press Association 2018