Teenage cellist set for charts boost after royal wedding performance

21st May 18 | Entertainment News

The official recording of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials also features in the midweek charts.

Classical musician Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s album has entered the midweek top 20 of the Official Albums Chart following his performance at the royal wedding on Saturday.

The 19-year-old cellist’s first full-length album Inspiration has reached number 19, one place lower than its previous peak upon its release in February.

Kanneh-Mason brought the ceremony at St George’s Chapel to a close with a rendition of Ave Maria.

The winner of the BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2016 is the first recipient of the award whose debut album has reached the chart’s top 40, according to the Official Charts Company.

The Royal Wedding: The Album had only been available digitally at the time of the Official Chart Update, with its physical release set for Friday.

Twenty-four hours after its digital release it had already reached number 46 in the midweek Official Compilations Chart.

The cast of musical The Greatest Showman are currently leading the race to be this week’s number one, in what would be the soundtrack’s 16th non-consecutive week in the top spot.

Last week’s number one, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino by Arctic Monkeys, has fallen to number three in the midweek chart.

James Bay's second album Electric Light looks set to be the highest new entry on the Official Albums Chart this week.
James Bay’s second album, Electric Light, looks set to be the highest new entry on the Official Albums Chart this week (Ian West/PA)

James Bay’s second album, Electric Light, sits in between them and looks on course to become this week’s highest new entry.

Fresh from winning the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist, K-pop band BTS are in the hunt for their first top 10 album. Love Yourself: Tear is at number seven on the Official Update.

The seven-piece boy band are also in line for their first appearance in the Official Singles Chart, with their song Fake Love currently positioned at number 28.

At the top, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa appear to be heading for their sixth week at number one with One Kiss.

The pair are currently 5,000 combined chart sales of downloads and streams ahead of their nearest rivals.

If they hold on, it will see Harris equal the number of weeks his song We Found Love with Rihanna stayed in the top spot in 2011.

