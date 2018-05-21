Love Island's Camilla Thurlow says show changed her life for the better

She is still in a relationship with Jamie Jewitt.

Love Island star Camilla Thurlow has said the reality show “changed my life for the better”.

The explosive ordnance disposal expert met boyfriend Jamie Jewitt on the ITV2 programme last summer.

They are the only couple from their series, which was won by Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, that are still together.

Sharing a set of photos of herself with Jewitt, she wrote on Instagram: “I was at home this weekend and my mum reminded me that it was today last year that I left for Love Island.

“There were ups and downs on that journey, and there have occasionally been tricky times since, but that is true of any decision or path you take in life.

“However, what is certainly true is that I am immeasurably happier, and so unbelievably lucky to have been involved in the show.

“Wishing so much luck and success to everyone involved this year, and forever sending thanks to the lovely team who make it all possible – it is no exaggeration to say you changed my life for the better.”

The show, hosted by Caroline Flack, will return for a fourth series soon.

