Lisa Riley: I'm engaged to my soul mate

21st May 18 | Entertainment News

The former Mandy Dingle actress shared the happy news on Twitter.

Former Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has revealed she is engaged to her “soul mate”.

The actress and Loose Women panellist shared the news on Twitter, along with a picture of herself holding up her hand and showing off an engagement ring.

Riley, 41, wrote: “Yes I can now confirm the rumours are true… I have got engaged… my soul mate and best mate and love of my life Al is the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

She added: “We have absolutely NO date set for ANY wedding day, just happy together… zero fuss, just firmed our togetherness.”

Riley has not revealed any further details about her partner, other than the name Al.

The TV star, who is best known for playing Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale from 1995 until 2001, last year revealed she had been in a relationship with her partner under the radar for three years.

She told OK!

“The reason why it works is that it’s the only thing I’ve got. It’s our own little thing and we’re so happy – it’s been three years now.”

Riley has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, shedding 12 stone in weight.

© Press Association 2018

