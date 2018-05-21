Royal wedding performers enjoy streaming boost

21st May 18 | Entertainment News

Music lovers have been streaming the tracks and artists involved in Harry and Meghan's big day.

Teenage cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason has enjoyed a massive increase in global streams after his moving performance at the royal wedding, Spotify has said.

The 19-year-old played Sicilienne by von Paradis and Apres Un Reve by Faure at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ceremony at St George’s Chapel, and moved some viewers to tears as he brought the nuptials to a close with a rendition of Ave Maria.

Streaming service Spotify said global streams of the artist have increased by 428% since the big day.

Deezer also reported a big boost for the cellist as a result of “the Meghan effect”.

His cover of Hallelujah saw an increase of 177%, Evening Of Roses 630% and No Woman No Cry rose a hefty 862%, said the global music streaming service.

Spotify’s figures show The Royal Wedding: The Official Album has received over 100,000 streams globally since the nuptials, with the most popular track being Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir’s performance of Stand By Me.

On the day of the ceremony, global streams of Stand By Me by Ben E King rose by a third (30%).

Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) increased 15% globally after it was reported that the newlyweds had their first dance to the 80s hit.

