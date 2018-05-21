Holly and Phillip to launch new rose for This Morning's 30th birthday

21st May 18 | Entertainment News

The dusky pink flower, which is said to be good for bees, will be named after the daytime programme.

A “gorgeous” new rose named after This Morning is being launched to mark the daytime programme’s 30th birthday.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will reveal the flower – a dusky pink rose with a burgundy spot in the centre – at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, where it will be seen by the public for the first time.

Schofield said he is “proud and honoured” to have a rose named after the daily programme.

Chelsea Flower Show 2018
A worker adjusts a floral display as preparations continue for this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It’s an iconic show to work on, and the Chelsea Flower Show is the quintessential flower show too, so what a perfect setting!” he said, adding that it is a “fantastic privilege”.

Willoughby said: “It’s a gorgeous flower too. I’m a hopeless gardener but I would love a This Morning rose in my garden.

“I hope lots of viewers will like them. Plus they’re good for the bees and I can’t wait for our This Morning bees to have a taste. It will make our This Morning honey even sweeter, I’m sure!”

The rose was picked by This Morning’s resident gardener, David Domoney, to mark the 30th anniversary of the show, which takes place this October.

He said: “What a marvellous way to celebrate such a significant milestone, for a show which has brought joy to the nation for 30 years. What a great success for ITV. The rose will carry the name This Morning in perpetuity.”

Domoney, who also hosts Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh, said the bloom has a “light spicy perfume” and yellow stamens, making it appear “exotic, bright, restrained and bold”.

He added that the stamens are perfect for attracting bees, which can encourage the struggling bee population.

Willoughby and Schofield will unveil the rose at the Harkness Roses exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Welsh BGT hopeful STUNS judges with heartfelt audition

[WATCH] Welsh BGT hopeful STUNS judges with heartfelt audition
DRASTIC change in weather on the way with Status Yellow WARNING in place for 11 counties

DRASTIC change in weather on the way with Status Yellow WARNING in place for 11 counties
THIS is what was inside the goodie bags royal wedding guests received yesterday

THIS is what was inside the goodie bags royal wedding guests received yesterday

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal wedding guests: Who was the best dressed?

Royal wedding guests: Who was the best dressed?
[PICS] THIS is what the experts are saying about Meghan's wedding dress

[PICS] THIS is what the experts are saying about Meghan's wedding dress
[PICS] Aldi reveal HUGELY popular item will be back in stock next week

[PICS] Aldi reveal HUGELY popular item will be back in stock next week
[PICS] How did Meghan's evening reception gown compare to Kate's?

[PICS] How did Meghan's evening reception gown compare to Kate's?