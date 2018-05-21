Holly and Phillip to launch new rose for This Morning's 30th birthday

The dusky pink flower, which is said to be good for bees, will be named after the daytime programme.

A “gorgeous” new rose named after This Morning is being launched to mark the daytime programme’s 30th birthday.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will reveal the flower – a dusky pink rose with a burgundy spot in the centre – at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, where it will be seen by the public for the first time.

Schofield said he is “proud and honoured” to have a rose named after the daily programme.

A worker adjusts a floral display as preparations continue for this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It’s an iconic show to work on, and the Chelsea Flower Show is the quintessential flower show too, so what a perfect setting!” he said, adding that it is a “fantastic privilege”.

Willoughby said: “It’s a gorgeous flower too. I’m a hopeless gardener but I would love a This Morning rose in my garden.

“I hope lots of viewers will like them. Plus they’re good for the bees and I can’t wait for our This Morning bees to have a taste. It will make our This Morning honey even sweeter, I’m sure!”

The rose was picked by This Morning’s resident gardener, David Domoney, to mark the 30th anniversary of the show, which takes place this October.

He said: “What a marvellous way to celebrate such a significant milestone, for a show which has brought joy to the nation for 30 years. What a great success for ITV. The rose will carry the name This Morning in perpetuity.”

Domoney, who also hosts Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh, said the bloom has a “light spicy perfume” and yellow stamens, making it appear “exotic, bright, restrained and bold”.

He added that the stamens are perfect for attracting bees, which can encourage the struggling bee population.

Willoughby and Schofield will unveil the rose at the Harkness Roses exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show.

