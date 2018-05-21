2018 Billboard Music Awards: Stars pay tribute to Avicii

21st May 18 | Entertainment News

Swedish DJ Avicii died in April.

Avicii’s fellow electronic dance music stars paid tribute to him on stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The Swedish DJ, known for his club anthems including Wake Me Up and Levels, died at the age of 28 in Oman in April.

While presenting the award for Top Hot 100 Song, American DJs The Chainsmokers and singer Halsey paid tribute to the late star, whose real name was Tim Bergling.

Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers said: “His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us. He was an artist who inspired so many in so many ways and simply put he meant so much to us and so many in the EDM community.”

Halsey added: “Everyone who worked with him would agree he was such a joy and it makes this tragedy all the more painful. And it’s a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues.”

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber won the Top Hot 100 Song award for their hit, Despacito.

© Press Association 2018

