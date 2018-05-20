Taylor Swift pays tribute to BFF Selena Gomez as they reunite on stage

Gomez performed her song Hands To Myself with Swift.

Taylor Swift has thanked BFF Selena Gomez for being there for her “no matter what”, after her friend joined her on stage at her concert.

Gomez, 25, surprised the crowd at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles at the weekend, when she suddenly walked out on stage for a performance of her song Hands To Myself.

Swift, 28, who is on her Reputation tour, later posted pictures of the pair onstage together on Instagram.

She wrote: “To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what… you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you.

“I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too.”

The pair, who have been close friends for many years, last took to the stage together three years ago during Swift’s 1989 tour.

The concert was a star-studded affair, with actresses Julia Roberts, Amber Rose and Rebel Wilson among the attendees.

Images posted on Instagram show the trio posing together at the show, with Swift in some of the shots.

Baes 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on May 19, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

The Reputation tour will see Swift travel to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

In June, she will perform in Manchester, London and Dublin.

© Press Association 2018