Serena Williams: I wore sneakers under royal wedding outfit

20th May 18 | Entertainment News

The tennis star attended Harry and Meghan's wedding with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams has revealed she wore trainers underneath her dress for Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception.

The tennis champion wore a stunning Versace dress for the wedding itself but changed into a floral Valentino number for the evening reception at Frogmore House.

Pictures of the floor-length gown did not reveal her feet, but Williams has now given fans on social media a peek at her shoes.

She posted a short video to Instagram and wrote: “Little known fact: I often wear sneakers under my evening gown.

“These @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli gave to me last min.

“I told him be careful; I tend to be comfy for long nights #beingserena.”

Williams attended the wedding with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

