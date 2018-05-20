Prue Leith: I thought Channel 4 might get sued over my Bake Off blunder

20th May 18 | Entertainment News

She said she had not seen the hit show before she signed up to replace Mary Berry.

Prue Leith says she worried that Channel 4 would get sued after she accidentally revealed the winner of The Great British Bake Off.

The cookery writer, 78, sparked one of TV’s biggest blunders when she tweeted Sophie Faldo’s name ahead of the final.

She told The Sunday Times that “a few tweeters said, ‘You’ve ruined my life,’ but you just think, ‘Well, get a life’.”

And she added: “I was really frightened that they (the bookies) could sue Channel 4 or me or something, but nobody did.”

Leith said she had not realised the responsibility she was taking on when she signed up to replace Mary Berry, because she had never watched the show on BBC1.

Prue Leith replaced Mary Berry on the show (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Prue Leith replaced Mary Berry on the show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“People said, ‘Weren’t you frightened taking over from Mary Berry?’

“But I’d never watched Bake Off, so I had no idea that it mattered so much to so many people,” the star said.

Leith joined Paul Hollywood as a judge on Channel 4, alongside new presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Chloe Madeley strayed from traditional royal wedding dress code and people aren't happy

Chloe Madeley strayed from traditional royal wedding dress code and people aren't happy
Have we seen Kate's royal wedding outfit before? Here's what everyone is saying

Have we seen Kate's royal wedding outfit before? Here's what everyone is saying
[WATCH] Welsh BGT hopeful STUNS judges with heartfelt audition

[WATCH] Welsh BGT hopeful STUNS judges with heartfelt audition

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Holly Willoughby dons her wedding gown to watch the royal nuptials

Holly Willoughby dons her wedding gown to watch the royal nuptials
[PIC] This STUNNING dress from Penneys is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe

[PIC] This STUNNING dress from Penneys is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe
[PICS] How did Meghan's evening reception gown compare to Kate's?

[PICS] How did Meghan's evening reception gown compare to Kate's?
EastEnders actress DISTRAUGHT after intimate pictures leaked online

EastEnders actress DISTRAUGHT after intimate pictures leaked online