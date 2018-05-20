Caroline Flack: I knew Andrew Brady was the one

20th May 18 | Entertainment News

The Love Island host and the former Apprentice candidate got engaged after just three months together.

Caroline Flack said she “instantly knew” that Andrew Brady was the man for her.

The Love Island host and the former Apprentice candidate got engaged after just three months together.

Flack, 38, told The Sun of her feelings on first meeting her now fiance, saying: “It was pretty instant. I think it was the second day we met!

“It sounds really weird and at the time I thought, ‘No, don’t be silly brain. Go back in your shell’ but when I look back on it that feeling hasn’t changed.”

The couple announced their engagement in April, with Flack writing on Instagram: “He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes.”

Flack, whose previous flames include Harry Styles, told the newspaper: “Life is really good. This time last year I was in a completely different position…. You never know what’s around the corner.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] THIS is what the experts are saying about Meghan's wedding dress

[PICS] THIS is what the experts are saying about Meghan's wedding dress
Holly Willoughby dons her wedding gown to watch the royal nuptials

Holly Willoughby dons her wedding gown to watch the royal nuptials
Thomas Markle REACTS to his daughters wedding as he recovers from surgery

Thomas Markle REACTS to his daughters wedding as he recovers from surgery

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Welsh BGT hopeful STUNS judges with heartfelt audition

[WATCH] Welsh BGT hopeful STUNS judges with heartfelt audition
[PIC] This STUNNING dress from Penneys is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe

[PIC] This STUNNING dress from Penneys is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe
Have we seen Kate's royal wedding outfit before? Here's what everyone is saying

Have we seen Kate's royal wedding outfit before? Here's what everyone is saying
EastEnders actress DISTRAUGHT after intimate pictures leaked online

EastEnders actress DISTRAUGHT after intimate pictures leaked online