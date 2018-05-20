Caroline Flack: I knew Andrew Brady was the one

The Love Island host and the former Apprentice candidate got engaged after just three months together.

Caroline Flack said she “instantly knew” that Andrew Brady was the man for her.

Flack, 38, told The Sun of her feelings on first meeting her now fiance, saying: “It was pretty instant. I think it was the second day we met!

“It sounds really weird and at the time I thought, ‘No, don’t be silly brain. Go back in your shell’ but when I look back on it that feeling hasn’t changed.”

The couple announced their engagement in April, with Flack writing on Instagram: “He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes.”

Flack, whose previous flames include Harry Styles, told the newspaper: “Life is really good. This time last year I was in a completely different position…. You never know what’s around the corner.”

