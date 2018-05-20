A Very English Scandal to debut against return of The Handmaid's Tale

The programmes will go head to head on Sunday night.

Dystopian story The Handmaid’s Tale returns for a second series, starring Moss as Offred, on Channel 4.

New drama A Very English Scandal, set in the 1960s, airs at the same time on BBC1.

Love Actually star Grant plays politician Jeremy Thorpe, who was charged with conspiracy to murder his partner Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw), in the three-part series.

The Handmaid’s Tale stars ex-Mad Men actress Moss along with Joseph Fiennes.

Series one, based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, told the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the US.

The society treats women as property of the state, forcing them into sexual servitude to repopulate.

