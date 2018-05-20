Adele remembers Diana in poignant wedding message to Harry and Meghan

The duke's late mother was referenced in many ways at the royal wedding.

Adele remembered Diana, Princess of Wales in a poignant message to the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.

Despite not being invited to the Windsor Castle wedding of Harry and Meghan, the Hello singer donned a fascinator and veil for the big occasion and toasted the happy couple from her home with a glass of champagne.

And she posted a touching message on Instagram to Harry and “beautiful” Meghan, including a reference to the late Princess of Wales.

She said: “Congratulations Meghan and Harry. You’re the most beautiful bride. I can’t stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x.”

The memory of Diana influenced aspects of the service at Windsor Castle, with several tributes to the late princess included in the ceremony.

The emerald-cut aquamarine ring worn by Meghan once belonged to Harry’s mother and Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, delivered a reading.

And the newlyweds also had the congregation sing, Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer, which was sung at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

