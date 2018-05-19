Luc Besson being investigated by French authorities over rape allegation

19th May 18 | Entertainment News

The director of The Fifth Element denies any wrongdoing.

Film maker Luc Besson is being investigated by French authorities over a rape accusation.

The French director reportedly denies wrongdoing after the complaint was made on Friday.

A 27-year-old woman claims Besson drugged her before the alleged incident at the hotel Bristol in Paris, a judicial official told Associated Press.

It comes as the Cannes Film Festival closes with allegations of sexual misconduct in the film industry dominating themes at the event.

Besson, a writer, director and producer, is the man behind the Taken film series starring Liam Neeson as well as 1997 French sci-fi film The Fifth Element.

© Press Association 2018

