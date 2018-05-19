Harry and Meghan's big day becomes first royal wedding released as album stream

The entire ceremony is available on streaming services with physical copies released next week.

The entire royal wedding ceremony has been made available on streaming services for the first time ever.

Decca Records has released the entire service from St George’s Chapel – including the music, readings, and vows – with a physical release on CD due out next week.

A busy day putting the #RoyalWeddingAlbum together at the Decca office! Working on the tracklist and album artwork while the audio is being mastered 🎶 The album will be available to download or stream in just a few hours! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/RHCvnN9iLV — Decca Records (@DeccaRecords) May 19, 2018

The recording will also be made on vinyl and includes a performance from British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, as well as the dramatic address from American bishop Rev Michael Curry.

Kanneh-Mason performed Sicilienne by von Paradis, Schubert’s Ave Maria, and Apres Un Reve by Faure – and was accompanied by an orchestra.

He said: “It was such an awesome moment – just really incredible to perform for Prince Harry and Meghan at their wedding. The atmosphere was amazing and I’m proud to have played a small part in the celebrations. It’s a day I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (Lars Borges)

The album also includes the personal musical choices of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – including Handel’s Eternal Source of Light Divine, John Rutter’s The Lord Bless You and Keep You and the hymn Lord Of All Hopefulness.

The Kingdom Choir’s two tracks, Ben E King’s Stand By Me and gospel tune This Little Light Of Mine, are also included in the recording, which has been produced by Grammy-nominated Anna Barry.

She said: “It is a massive responsibility with absolutely no room for error, so I will be relieved when it’s over, but very happy and honoured to be a part of this day.”

For each album, sold Decca will donate to support the charitable work of the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

