James Blunt jets straight from royal wedding to Estonia for gig

The singer was in Windsor just hours ago.

James Blunt made it to a show in Estonia just hours after he attended the royal wedding.

The You’re Beautiful singer was among the guests gathered in Windsor to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle.

Alongside the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and David Beckham, Blunt joined the Queen and more than 30 members of the royal family, gathered to witness the ceremony, alongside the bride and groom’s trusted inner circle of friends.

However, he did not stick around for the lunch and evening receptions – instead opting to continue on his European tour.

After flying back to the UK from Lithuania after Friday night’s gig, Blunt jetted straight from Windsor to Tallinn in Estonia for another show.

He shared a photo of himself in front of what appears to be a private plane on Instagram, writing: “On stage in Tallinn, Estonia in 30 minutes!”

Fans praised his commitment, with one user labelling him “super man”.

“Wow James u are so efficient, just attended Price Harry & Meghan’s wedding now is due another country that in such a short time! Super man – incredible,” wrote Lydialee4362.

Poochhorsburgh commented: “Sheesh, you’re packing a lot in today.”

Firefly0828 posted: “Boy you travel fast!”

