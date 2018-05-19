Hospital staff disciplined after Ed Sheeran data breach

Ipswich Hospital laid off a member of admin staff and gave another staff member a written warning, according to reports.

Ipswich Hospital laid off a member of administration staff and gave another staff member a written warning after Sheeran was admitted to the hospital last year, the BBC reported.

The singer-songwriter broke his right wrist and left elbow after crashing his bike in October 2017.

A Freedom of Information request by the BBC found both staff members “accessed patient information without legitimate or clinical reason”.

Neither of the members of staff were referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council, or to other professional bodies, the BBC reported.

The hospital has previously announced a review of care given to high profile patients after staff members reportedly asked Sheeran to sign autographs and pose for photographs.

A spokeswoman for Ipswich Hospital refused to comment.

