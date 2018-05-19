Adoring fans pack into Los Angeles bar to watch royal wedding

Many guests wept as new Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerged from Windsor Castle.

Adoring fans in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles wept tears of joy as they packed into a bar to watch the wedding of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Scores of well-wishers descended on the British-themed The Cat And Fiddle pub in Hollywood from 2am local time as Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in Windsor Castle.

Guests wore fancy dress, while staff served traditional English food and drink with the wedding showing on televisions around the bar.

Top marks for peak regal-ness at the Cat and Fiddle pub #royalwedding watch party in LA. No one daunted by 4am start. #upallnight #LAbaby pic.twitter.com/vu8HNdat8n — Hannah Thomas-Peter (@hannahtpsky) May 19, 2018

At the first glimpse of Prince Harry, the crowd erupted into loud cheers and continued to welcome each royal arrival in a similar way.

Many wiped away tears as Meghan emerged from her car and into the sunshine wearing her pure white gown.

The crowd applauded throughout the ceremony – but the biggest cheer of the morning came for the newlyweds’ first kiss outside Windsor Castle.

As the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the castle, many in the bar embraced each other while wiping away tears.

Alana Hutchinson, 24, came dressed in her pyjamas and joked: “I loved it – except for the fact that Harry is now off the market, so my dreams are crushed!”

She added: “It was beautiful. The highlight for me was when Charles walked her down the aisle. I cried a little bit, it was really precious because I know that was such a big deal with her family, so to see her mom out there was really amazing.”

Cheers and laughter and and shouts of “preach” in the Cat and Fiddle in LA pic.twitter.com/fzFBULODOJ — Hannah Thomas-Peter (@hannahtpsky) May 19, 2018

Claudia Chick, 22, is originally from London – but now lives in Los Angeles.

She said: “The wedding was amazing, I was tearing up. Everyone was dressed beautifully, the ceremony was very passionate and it was different, which is great to see.

“The atmosphere here was great, everyone was glued to the screen, everyone was laughing together, everyone was crying together.”

Hannah Lucchesi, 22, is from Los Angeles.

She said: “I loved it, it was amazing, it was beautiful, I loved Meghan’s dress and all of the flowers, it was amazing. The highlight for me was Prince George, just because he is my favourite.

“The bar was so fun, I love that there are so many people, even out in LA, that care about it and everyone seemed to be really enjoying it and there were lots of cheers.”

She added that the Queen looked, “adorable”.

