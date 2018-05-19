Serena Williams shows how she got ready for the royal wedding

19th May 18 | Entertainment News

The tennis champion prepared with a face mask and eyebrow shaping.

Serena Williams documented her preparation for the royal wedding while paying tribute to her friend Meghan.

The tennis champion got ready with a face mask and a little eyebrow shaping.

Serena Williams prepared with a face mask (Serena Williams/Instagram)
Serena Williams prepared with a face mask (Serena Williams/Instagram)

And she even had fun combing husband Alexis Ohanian’s beard.

Alexis Ohanian had his beard combed (Serena Williams/Instagram)
Alexis Ohanian had his beard combed (Serena Williams/Instagram)

“I’m up super early, for me,” she said on Instagram.

“My friend’s getting married. I’ve known her for so many years and I’m so happy for her.”

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

And beginning her make-up routine, she said: “I’m definitely shaping my brows today but not for you, just because I want to.”

But Williams was beginning the day a little tired.

“I had this amazing energy and now I’m just incredible sleepy. I didn’t go to bed until three,” she said.

You can watch highlights from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on TV3 and 3Player tonight at 9.20pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

There Were Mixed Reactions To Ed Sheeran's Gig In The Phoenix Park Last Night

There Were Mixed Reactions To Ed Sheeran's Gig In The Phoenix Park Last Night
[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson responds to pregnancy rumours on THIS Instagram holiday snap

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson responds to pregnancy rumours on THIS Instagram holiday snap
Royal wedding guests: Who was the best dressed?

Royal wedding guests: Who was the best dressed?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader
Prince Philip will attend royal wedding

Prince Philip will attend royal wedding
Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Which celebrities will be guests at the royal wedding?

Which celebrities will be guests at the royal wedding?