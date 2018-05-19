Which celebrities will be guests at the royal wedding?

Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-stars have started to make their way to the UK ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

Patrick J Adams, who played Meghan’s on-screen husband, Mike Ross, in the US legal drama series, has already arrived and is believed to be attending the ceremony in Windsor.

He and his wife, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, have been pictured at the Royal Standard of England pub in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, in a post on Instagram.

Two more Suits stars, Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, and his wife Jacinda Barrett, who plays Zoey Lawford, have also been in the UK this week and are thought to be on the wedding guest list.

Yesterday #london #hydepark Today #guess A post shared by Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht) on May 16, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

On Tuesday, the couple both posted pictures from a visit to London’s Hyde Park.

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen in the series, has been sharing pictures from a trip in Paris in recent days, and on Friday appeared on American TV programme Today live from Windsor to talk about attending the wedding.

She was joined on the daytime programme by Rick Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt in the TV show, and Gina Torres, who plays Jessica Pearson.

They told the Today hosts they were delighted to be able to attend the wedding of their friend and former colleague, Meghan.

Sun up Shade down #touchdownatheathrow A post shared by Rick Hoffman (@rickehoffman) on May 17, 2018 at 2:14am PDT

Other former co-stars and friends of Meghan, including Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce, are rumoured to have been invited.

Indian actress and philanthropist Priyanka Chopra, a close friend of the bride-to-be, previously said she would be attending the wedding.

In the early hours of Friday morning, she posted pictures on Twitter from a transatlantic flight.

Alongside one picture, from her seat on the plane, the Quantico actress wrote: “C u on the other side.”

C u on the other side. pic.twitter.com/o4NslDSA0G — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 17, 2018

While Kensington Palace is not releasing an official full guest list, a number of other high-profile stars are expected to be adding some showbiz glamour to the wedding of the year.

Victoria and David Beckham are likely to attend, and the fashion designer recently appeared to confirm during an interview on James Corden’s US chat show that they would be there for the nuptials.

The famous couple were among the star guests at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish, close friends of the royal family, are expected to be attending.

Musician Sir Elton has cancelled two of his Las Vegas shows this week so he can fly to the UK, according to reports.

US tennis champion Serena Williams, who is a close friend of Meghan, is reported to be another big name on the guest list.

Also rumoured to be attending the wedding in Windsor are the likes of musicians Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding, model Cara Delevingne and former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh.

