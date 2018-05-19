Rock and roll spar? Liam Gallagher wants Conor McGregor in his next music video

19th May 18 | Entertainment News

The former Oasis frontman tweeted to say he wanted MMA star McGregor to be in his next music video.

Liam Gallagher has invited MMA star Conor McGregor to star in his new music video.

Former Oasis frontman Gallagher, 45, appeared to have been inspired by a documentary about McGregor’s life.

Titled Conor McGregor: Notorious, it charts the fighter’s rise from living on benefits to becoming a multiple champion in the UFC.

Gallagher tweeted: “I’ve just watched your film Conor McGregor biblical I want you to be in my new music video.”

He signed the post off with his trademark, “as you were LG x”.

McGregor is yet to respond to the offer.

Mancunian Gallagher enjoyed huge success in Oasis, the rock band he started with his older brother, Noel.

Liam Gallagher has asked MMA star Conor McGregor if he would star in his next music video (Ian West/PA)
Liam Gallagher has asked MMA star Conor McGregor if he would star in his next music video (Ian West/PA)

Following Oasis’ acrimonious split in 2009, Liam fronted the group Beady Eye but now performs solo.

His debut solo album, As You Were, was a critical and commercial success, topping the UK album charts.

He is currently on tour with The Verve singer Richard Ashcroft.

Irishman McGregor, 29, is one of the biggest names in contact sports.

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in contact sports but is yet to respond to Gallagher's offer (PA Wire/PA Images)
Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in contact sports but is yet to respond to Gallagher’s offer (PA Wire/PA Images)

His debut in professional boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather Junior reportedly drew the second highest number of pay per view buys in the sport’s history.

McGregor’s future in the UFC is uncertain after he attacked a bus carrying rival fighters in April.

He was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, police said at the time.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson responds to pregnancy rumours on THIS Instagram holiday snap

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson responds to pregnancy rumours on THIS Instagram holiday snap
There Were Mixed Reactions To Ed Sheeran's Gig In The Phoenix Park Last Night

There Were Mixed Reactions To Ed Sheeran's Gig In The Phoenix Park Last Night
[PIC] Everyone is FREAKING OUT over the brand new food product to hit Aldi shelves TOMORROW

[PIC] Everyone is FREAKING OUT over the brand new food product to hit Aldi shelves TOMORROW

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance

[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance
Which celebrities will be guests at the royal wedding?

Which celebrities will be guests at the royal wedding?
Concert organisers issue OFFICIAL statement after fans complain about 'poorly organised' Dublin gig

Concert organisers issue OFFICIAL statement after fans complain about 'poorly organised' Dublin gig
British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader