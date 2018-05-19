Meghan Markle's former Suits co-stars enjoy final dinner before Royal Wedding

Patrick J. Adams, who plays Meghan Markle's on-screen husband, posted a picture of cast members seated around a table at a restaurant near to Windsor.

Meghan Markle’s former co-stars from the legal drama Suits came together for a dinner on the eve of the Royal Wedding.

Patrick J. Adams, who plays Ms Markle’s on-screen husband, posted a picture of cast members seated around a table at a restaurant near to Windsor, where the bride-to-be will marry Prince Harry on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Canadian actor captioned the image: “The last supper #royalwedding.”

Other Suits stars at the table included Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman.

On Friday, the trio of actors appeared on NBC’s Today show to discuss the wedding.

Rafferty said: “We worked together for so many years on the show. It’s such an amazing experience. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends.

“We became family, in a way; we’re still family. So, this is a wonderful family affair.”

Ms Markle played Rachel Zane, a paralegal-turned-attorney, for seven seasons in Suits before announcing her departure following her engagement to Prince Harry.

