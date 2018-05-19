Cake-eating opera singer takes on Britain's Got Talent

The American singer was backed as 'perfect' for the royal wedding.

An opera singer who planted her face in a tiered cake during a Britain’s Got Talent audition has been backed to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

In scenes that will air in Saturday’s episode, Sarah Llewellyn, 32, tried to impress judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon with a rendition of O Mio Babbino Caro.

The singer, who travelled from the United States for the unique act, also flaunted her flexibility in the performance which Holden described as “perfect” entertainment for the royal family.

She added: “You could be the entertainment at Meghan and Harry’s wedding – you could eat their wedding cake and sing.”

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly assisted with the performance but were left as surprised as anyone by the turn of events.

Halfway through the song the TV duo wheel out the cake which Llewellyn begins stuffing into her mouth before performing some acrobatic moves while continuing to sing.

Donnelly said: “I thought we were just taking out a bit of cake,” before McPartlin added: “I did not expect that to happen.”

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts during the audition stage (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames ITV)

Meanwhile another hopeful will have his nerves shattered after Cowell halts his performance of Un Giorno Per Noi after just a few seconds.

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, a 22-year-old from Amlwch on the Isle of Anglesey in North Wales, regained his composure to perform Nessun Dorma.

Also airing on Saturday night are auditions from a group of teenage tap dancers, a Japanese magician who strips down to his underwear and a 49-year-old physiotherapist who plays pool one handed and standing on one leg.

– Britain’s Got Talent airs at 8pm on ITV.

