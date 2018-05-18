Netflix cancel 13 Reasons Why premiere after Sante Fe school shooting

The show reportedly features a school shooting in the new series.

The US premiere of 13 Reasons Why Season 2 has been cancelled after a school shooting in the town of Santa Fe, Texas left 10 people dead.

The Netflix show, which reportedly features a school shooting in the new series, was set to hold an event on Friday evening to mark its return to the streaming service.

A Netflix spokesman said they were cancelling the event “in light of today’s tragedy” which left 10 others injured.

A marquee at the Santa Fe Volunteer Fire Department (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

They added: “Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence.”

The drama, about a teenage girl who takes her own life and details the reasons why in a series of tapes she leaves behind, won legions of young fans with its first series but received criticism from mental health experts who expressed concern it glamourised suicide.

In response to the backlash, Netflix added warning cards and information about crisis hotlines.

In preparation for the launch of the second series new resources were also added to the show’s website with discussion guides and a set of videos where the cast address issues in the series including bullying, sexual assault and drug abuse.

The suspected Sante Fe gunman, who is in custody, also had explosive devices, including a Molotov cocktail, that were found in the school and nearby, said governor Greg Abbott.

A law enforcement official identified a person in custody over the shooting as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17.

