Coronation Street celebrates royal wedding with Prince Harry quip

18th May 18 | Entertainment News

Viewers found character Gemma Winter's comment hilarious.

As the world prepares to tune in to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, one Coronation Street character offered her own analysis of the sixth in line to the throne.

Shop worker Gemma Winter, played by Dolly-Rose Campbell, labelled Harry “fit” as the soap was littered with royal references ahead of the wedding on Saturday.

Characters Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) and Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard) had been reminiscing over Diana, Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales’s nuptials.

Gemma said: “Eh he’s well fit that Harry, I would proper give him one.”

Liz added: “She’s not wrong”, in scenes which viewers on social media enjoyed, with some even echoing her message.

@Xvlfx tweeted: “I’d give Harry one too, Gemma.”

@Vickie_78 wrote: “Love the way @itvcorrie gave reference to the #RoyalWedding2018 and royal history and a bit of humour thrown in #rita #liz #gemma #corrie.”

@Moore8Christena posted: “Haahaaa Gemma having the hots for prince Harry lol.”

@MatthewPGormley posted: “What a wonderful scene in tonight’s #Corrie: Liz and Rita discussing the Royal Wedding and paying tribute to Princess Diana.”

Corrie returns on Monday on TV3.

Catch up on Coronation Street over on 3player

© Press Association 2018

