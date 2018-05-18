Arctic Monkeys score sixth consecutive number one album

The Sheffield band's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino has broken vinyl sales records in its opening week.

Arctic Monkeys have claimed their sixth consecutive number one album with the fastest selling vinyl record of the last 25 years.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino was the most popular album on all formats this week with 86,000 combined chart sales across physical, digital and streaming.

The Sheffield band’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino has knocked The Greatest Showman soundtrack off the top of the Official Albums Chart.

It maintains the group’s 100% record for number one studio albums in the UK.

The Group’s five previous releases all entered the chart in the top spot.

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (Domino Record Co.)

The Official Charts Company also confirmed 24,500 vinyl copies of the album were sold in its first week of release, making it the fastest selling vinyl record of the last 25 years.

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher had previously held the record for his album As You Were, which sold 16,000 vinyl records during its opening week in October 2017.

Arctic Monkeys’ latest album was their first for five years. Its predecessor AM just missed out on this week’s top 10 after climbing 28 places to number 11.

The group’s debut Whatever People Say I am, That’s What I’m Not also returned to the top 20 at number 18.

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth scored his highest entry on the Official Albums Charts with his second release Voicenotes.

A new entry for guitarist Ry Cooder’s latest album The Prodigal Son rounded off this week’s top 10.

On the Official Singles Chart Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa are celebrating their fifth week at number one with their duet One Kiss.

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s One Kiss has spent its fifth week at number one. (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The whole of the top five has remained unchanged from last week.

Drake is still at number two with Nice For What, Ariana Grande is at three with No Tears Left To Cry, Lil Dicky and Chris Brown’s Freaky Friday stays fourth and Anne Marie remains at number five with 2002.

Childish Gambino, the musical alias of Community actor Donald Glover, has secured his first top 10 single in the UK as lead artist. His song This Is America has climbed to number six.

Arctic Monkeys continued their successful week with three songs from their number one album entering the Top 40 of the Official Singles Chart.

Four Out of Five entered at number 18, Star Treatment at 23 and One Point Perspective at 26.

Following the Eurovison Song Contest Grand Final, Israel’s winning entry, Toy, sung by Netta, landed at 49.

It was closely followed by UK representative SuRie’s Storm at number 50.

