Paul Merton jokes Queen may struggle to eat bowl food at royal wedding

In a forthcoming episode of Have I Got News For You, he imagines 'a footman chucking cheesy Wotsits' at the monarch during the reception.

The Queen may require the assistance of a footman when she tucks into her bowl food at this weekend’s royal wedding, Have I Got News For You star Paul Merton has suggested.

A lunchtime reception, hosted by the Queen, will be held in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle for the 600-strong congregation at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Guests will tuck into classic dishes made from seasonal British produce, served as canapes and bowl dishes.

In the forthcoming episode of Have I Got New For You, panellists took aim at the choice of food in bowls for the reception.

Paul Merton is a panellist on Have I Got News For You (Victoria Jones/PA)

“They’re serving their food out of bowls,” comedian Roisin Conaty said, before querying how guests would manage to juggle their drink and food.

“I just can’t believe they’re serving food in bowls,” she said. “Imagine you’ve got a glass and a clutch, do you just put your bowl under your chin and eat from a trough?”

She added: “Is the Queen going to stand up and eat out of a bowl?” before Merton replied: “No, she’ll have a footman chucking cheesy Wotsits at her.”

The episode of the satirical quiz show is guest hosted by Richard Ayoade.

It will also address the use of ‘gammon’ as a new term of abuse and the UK’s interrupted Eurovision entry.

– Have I Got News For You will air on BBC One on May 18 at 9pm.

