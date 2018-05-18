In Pictures: Solo: A Star Wars Story adds a new twist to long-running film tale

18th May 18

The latest movie traces the back story for Han Solo, the pilot originally played by Harrison Ford but now interpreted by Alden Ehrenreich.

The force still appears to be with Star Wars fans as cinemagoers prepare to pick up the popcorn for the latest adventure with characters old and new.

The latest tale from a long time ago about a galaxy far, far away, Solo: A Star Wars Story, is, in fact, a spin-off.

It tells the tale of Han Solo, the character played by Harrison Ford in the original adventure but now interpreted by Alden Ehrenreich who was among those attending a photo shoot in London.

Ron Howard, who took over the reins as director during production, was also present.

Chewbacca featured in the original story so, while undoubtedly a wookie, he is certainly no rookie (Matt Crossick/PA)
Chewbacca featured in the original story so, while undoubtedly a wookie, he is certainly no rookie (Matt Crossick/PA)
Woody Harrelson was among those who turned up at The Trafalgar St James, London (Matt Crossick/PA)
Woody Harrelson was among those who turned up at The Trafalgar St James, London (Matt Crossick/PA)
Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke is a cast member (Matt Crossick/PA)
Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke is a cast member (Matt Crossick/PA)

Solo: AThandie Newton is among a strong female cast for Solo: A Star Wars Story (Matt Crossick/PA)
Thandie Newton is among a strong female cast for Solo: A Star Wars Story (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ron Howard took the reins of the spin-off (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ron Howard took the reins of the spin-off (Matt Crossick/PA)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the photocall for Solo: A Star Wars Story (Matt Crossick/PA)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the photocall for Solo: A Star Wars Story (Matt Crossick/PA)
Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo, the role immortalised by Harrison Ford (Matt Crossick/PA)
Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo, the role immortalised by Harrison Ford (Matt Crossick/PA)
Donald Glover is also in the cast (Matt Crossick/PA)
Donald Glover is also in the cast (Matt Crossick/PA)
Trafalgar Square provides the backdrop for Chewbacca (Matt Crossick/PA)
Trafalgar Square provides the backdrop for Chewbacca (Matt Crossick/PA)
Thandie Newton (left), Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke provide a strong female presence in the spin-off (Matt Crossick/PA)
Thandie Newton (left), Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke provide a strong female presence in the spin-off (Matt Crossick/PA)

