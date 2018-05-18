In Pictures: Solo: A Star Wars Story adds a new twist to long-running film tale
18th May 18 | Entertainment News
The latest movie traces the back story for Han Solo, the pilot originally played by Harrison Ford but now interpreted by Alden Ehrenreich.
The force still appears to be with Star Wars fans as cinemagoers prepare to pick up the popcorn for the latest adventure with characters old and new.
The latest tale from a long time ago about a galaxy far, far away, Solo: A Star Wars Story, is, in fact, a spin-off.
It tells the tale of Han Solo, the character played by Harrison Ford in the original adventure but now interpreted by Alden Ehrenreich who was among those attending a photo shoot in London.
Ron Howard, who took over the reins as director during production, was also present.
