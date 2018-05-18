Rashida Jones: 'Celebrities are given less of a chance than normal citizens'

The 42-year-old actress has made a name for herself in Hollywood starring in TV shows such as The Office and Parks and Recreation, as well as movies including I Love You, Man and Celeste & Jesse Forever. As well as her acting career, Rashida is known for speaking her mind on various issues she finds important, but admitted during an interview with PorterEdit that she has found her celebrity status makes it more difficult to be taken seriously as a spokesperson.

"It's an awkward position to be in, to have a voice," she said. "Celebrities are given less of a chance than normal citizens. Just because we have so many followers on social media, we're supposed to be silent, dumb entertainers? I've never been that."

Rashida has also found success behind the camera, working alongside writing partner Will McCormack on various projects. The pair had signed up as part of the team writing the script for Pixar's Toy Story 4, but pulled out last November (17) citing a lack of diversity.

Explaining the situation further, Rashida explained: "That situation was complicated. You look at (Pixar's) track record and it was one woman directing one film in 25 years, and she was fired. But that doesn't look different from most studios in Hollywood. All I can be is myself, and speak up and be honest when I feel things don't reflect the world as it is today. As a corporation, you will be held accountable."

Her decision was made even easier by the experiences she has had with sexism and harassment in the workplace since starting out as an actress. And she's thrilled that with movements such as Time's Up, it's becoming more and more normal to stand up for what you believe in.

"There is so much behaviour I tolerated for so long because I didn't know it was unacceptable," she said. "From being talked down to, to having your ideas stolen, like nobody hears your idea until the man says it, to being harassed. You just try to survive your job. You smile and you rage when you get home."

