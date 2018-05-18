Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at royal wedding

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry on Saturday (19May18).

The former Suits actress was originally due to be given away by her father Thomas Markle, 73, but he pulled out of the ceremony earlier this week because he was unable to travel to England following major heart surgery.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was seen as the favourite to replace Thomas, but it was announced by Kensington Palace on Friday that Harry's dad Charles, Prince of Wales, had been given the honour.

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," the statement read. "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

The statement comes just a day after the 36-year-old confirmed her dad wouldn't be attending her big day due to his health.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," the statement read. "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day on Saturday."

Thomas had suffered a heart attack on 8 May (18) and returned to hospital this week after experiencing chest pains, and he underwent an operation on Wednesday. After the procedure he told TMZ he believed doctors had implanted three stents in his blood vessels.

Despite the change, the couple seemed in good spirits as they attended their wedding rehearsal on Thursday afternoon.

