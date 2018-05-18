Simon Cowell wants son Eric to intern at his company

Simon Cowell wants his son Eric to start as an intern at his company so he can learn the ropes properly before taking over.

The media mogul's life was turned upside down when girlfriend Lauren Silverman gave birth to the couple's first child together four years ago.

Simon often waxes lyrical about fatherhood and admitted during an interview with U.S. TV show Extra that he's hoping to introduce his little boy to the business world in the same way his own father did with him - starting from the bottom and working his way up.

"I would do with him what my dad did. I would have him start as an intern, learn the job," Simon said. "The idea that one day he could be doing this or something similar, I would love that. I actually think it's the best incentive I've ever had to keep everything running as well as I possibly can!"

When it comes to who little Eric is showing signs of taking after, Simon admitted the tot has inherited his competitive side. However, he also praised his offspring for having impeccable manners.

"He says please and thank you. He's not a brat, he's kind," the 58-year-old smiled. "He actually cracks me up - he can really, really make me laugh, because we have a very similar sense of humour! He's so competitive, the most competitive person I've ever met in my life!"

Simon was speaking to Extra ahead of season 13 of America's Got Talent, on which he acts as a judge and executive producer, premiering later this month (May18).

Revealing what is going to be changed for the new series, he explained: "The live shows. Maybe we'll try something different on the live shows we haven't done before. I just think the contestants need to grow more throughout the show. It has to be about surprises."

© WENN Newsdesk 2018