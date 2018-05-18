Meek Mill to discuss prison reform at the White House

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker was released on bail after five months in prison in April (18), after lawmakers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania overturned a judge's decision to keep him locked up for violating his probation linked to a 2008 drug and gun conviction.

His punishment was widely considered overly harsh, with Judge Brinkley being accused of having a personal vendetta against him. Upon his release, Meek promised to use his platform to help others fight an "unjust situation", and he is taking his mission to the top, with a visit to the White House in Washington, D.C.

According to TMZ.com, the rapper, real name Robert Williams, will have a meeting to discuss prison reform, but it isn't known if that will be with President Donald Trump or somebody else.

Journalist Roland Martin confirmed the meeting on Twitter on Thursday by posting an exclusive statement from Meek for his radio show Roland Martin Unfiltered.

"When I was released from prison, I promised to use my platform to give a voice to the voiceless and I'm humbled to have the chance to do that at the White House," the statement read. "This meeting isn't about supporting individual or political parties. My goal is to share my story with our country's top lawmakers, so we can continue the conversation around criminal justice reform and unite to fix a broken system. Together, we have a special opportunity to produce positive change."

The 31-year-old, who will make his official post-prison concert comeback at the Hot 97 Summer Jam gig in New Jersey on 10 June, is also fighting to have his original 2008 conviction for drug and gun charges dismissed, after two of the police officers who testified against him were named in a local corruption scandal. He is due back in court in June.

