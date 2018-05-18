Dave Matthews Band 'shocked' by sexual misconduct allegations made against violinist

The Dave Matthews Band are "shocked" by sexual misconduct allegations made against their former violinist Boyd Tinsley.

Ex-street musician James Frost-Winn claims in a lawsuit that the musician sent him disgusting, sexually suggestive text messages, and masturbated next to him while he was asleep.

In a statement to People magazine, a representative of the band said: "Though Boyd is no longer a member of the band, we are shocked by these disturbing allegations and we were not previously aware of them."

Tinsley reportedly discovered Frost-Winn as a teenage street musician in 2007, and attempted to create a boy band centred around the youngster - who also played trumpet for his side project Crystal Garden.

The violinist allegedly started sexting his protege and making sexually suggestive comments in 2015 and Frost-Winn claims that after he slept in Tinsley's living room he woke up to find the violinist masturbating right next to him. He also says Tinsley texted him to apologise, insisting he had "confused his pills".

Tinsley, who had played with The Space Between rockers since 1991, announced an indefinite hiatus from the group in February (18) - on the same day he reportedly received a demand letter from Frost-Winn's lawyers seeking a settlement.

Earlier this week, bandleader Matthews commented on his colleague's decision not to join the group on its upcoming tour.

"I have a deep love for Boyd," Matthews told Vulture. "He has to deal with his stuff. In many ways I'm sure it would've been a lot easier for him to just say, 'I'm good. Let's go play', but you can't just throw yourself away, your wellness away, because you play violin in a band. It doesn't make any sense to do that."

