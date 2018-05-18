Sinitta left stunned as man assaults her and rips off her hairpiece

Sinitta was left stunned on Thursday (17May18) when a man ripped off her hairpiece as she headed to an event in London.

The 54-year-old singer had looked stunning in a figure-hugging navy dress as she arrived to the bash, with her bright red locks perfectly complementing her ensemble.

As she greeted friends outside the London Cabaret Club, Sinitta accidentally dropped her red purse. And as she bent down to retrieve it, a man emerged behind her and ripped her wig from her head. The So Macho star was pictured looking stunned and throwing her arms out as she questioned why the perpetrator would have done such a thing.

Luckily, Sinitta's friends were on hand to save the day, with one retrieving the hairpiece from the floor before the group helped the star reassemble her look.

Just minutes later, Sinitta brushed off the incident as she posed for photographers outside the venue, looking calm, sleek and sophisticated.

Sinitta has yet to comment on the assault on her social media pages, while her representatives have also not yet issued a statement about the shocking incident.

© WENN Newsdesk 2018