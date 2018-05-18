Swizz Beatz's son gave ex-wife co-parenting 'wake-up call'

Swizz Beatz's singer ex Mashonda received a parenting "wake-up call" when their young son quizzed her about the former couple's bitter relationship.

Mashonda famously accused the hip-hop producer of cheating on her with Alicia Keys before they officially split in 2008, and their nasty divorce was finalised in 2010, months before Swizz and the No One hitmaker wed on the French island of Corsica that July.

The musicians have all since cleared the air, and Mashonda admits it was a question raised by her boy Kasseem, now 11, which inspired her to rebuild her fractured relationship with Swizz and her kid's new stepmother.

"Six years ago, my five-year-old son asked me why his father and I didn't like each other anymore," she told People.com. "I realised that he was reacting to our lack of communication and unity as parents. It was a wake-up call."

She is now opening up about the trials and tribulations of raising a child with an ex in her upcoming book, Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family.

"Co-parenting and blending is a universal topic and many don't know where to begin," the 40-year-old continued. "This book will serve as the inspiration and blueprint that is needed to raise emotionally and mentally healthy children."

The new author, full name Mashonda Tifrere, even invited Swizz and Alicia, who have two sons of their own, to contribute to the release, which is due to launch in October (18).

"With a dedicated chapter for fathers written by Swizz and a heartfelt foreword penned by Alicia, the three of us are raising our voices to help generations of families worldwide," Mashonda added. "I'm certain that the book will become a toolbox for mindful parents all over the world."

Swizz also has two other kids from previous relationships, and they all gathered for a special Mother's Day brunch at the family home he shares with Alicia last weekend (13May18).

The singing superstar took to Instagram on Monday (14May18) to post a photo of herself surrounded by her boys Genesis, three, and Egypt, seven, as well as Kasseem and their half-sister Nicole, 10, and half-brother Prince Nasir, 17.

"I never thought love could be so deep, so wide, so open, so full, so elevating! Such a teacher!" Alicia captioned the touching shot. "Thank you for teaching me, growing me, deepening me!! I'm Forever yours Egypt, Genesis, Kasseem, Nas and Nicole."

Mashonda also used her Mother's Day Instagram post to share her best wishes to her fellow mums and mother figures.

After sending a sweet thank you to her "beautiful little soul" Kasseem, she added, "Happy Mother's Day to Mother's (sic) and caretakers everywhere. We stand together in divine purpose."

