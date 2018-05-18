Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars wish her well ahead of royal wedding

Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars have wished her well ahead of her upcoming nuptials.

The bride-to-be rose to fame playing Rachel Zane on the U.S. legal drama but decided to bow out from the show last year (17), following her engagement to British royal Prince Harry.

Meghan is set to marry Harry at a ceremony in Windsor, England on Saturday (19May18), and has made sure to invite her former TV colleagues, including Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman.

"I was (surprised)," Gina admitted during an interview with The Today Show on Friday. "I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best - as we all do - for her, this is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary."

"They're a great match," Sarah added, also joking that doves emerged from the wedding invitation that she received in the mail. "We worked together for so many years. We were with each other longer than we went to high school. This is a wonderful family affair."

The TV stars met with Harry before the engagement was announced, when he paid a visit to the cast on set last September. Naturally, the unexpected romance came as a great surprise to the group.

"I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" Rick laughed. "It was like both of us in the trailer, like, 'You're dating a prince.'"

But when it came to relationship advice, the 47-year-old treated Harry as though he were any other man.

"I was like, 'Take it slow, be careful, don't let him hurt you," he recalled.

Sarah, Gina and Rick will also be joined on the big day by fellow co-stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan's onscreen husband Mike Ross.

