Prince Philip will attend royal wedding

18th May 18 | Entertainment News

British royal Prince Philip will attend his grandson Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday (19May18).

Windsor Horse Show day 3

The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II spent 10 days in hospital recovering from a hip replacement in April (18).

He has now been home for just over a month and was last week (ends13May18) spotted driving for the first time since leaving hospital. Philip looked in good spirits as he was snapped talking to The Queen as he arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and Buckingham Palace officials have now confirmed he's well enough to attend the nuptials.

Meghan and Harry will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, England. It has also been confirmed that Harry's father Prince Charles will accompany the American actress down the aisle, as her own father Thomas Markle is unable to fly to the U.K. after recently undergoing heart surgery.

© WENN Newsdesk 2018

