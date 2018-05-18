Ben McKenzie can't recall meeting Morena Baccarin on The O.C. set

Ben McKenzie has no recollection of meeting his now-wife Morena Baccarin on the set of The O.C. in the mid-2000s.

The 39-year-old actor portrayed lead character Ryan Atwood on the teen drama series that ran for four seasons from 2003 until 2007, while Morena played Maya Griffin in three episodes of the show in 2006.

While Ben and Morena reconnected when they both landed roles on TV show Gotham, and married in June 2017, the actress has divulged that she wasn't too impressed when she first met him.

"My scenes (on The O.C.) were not with him. I went up to his trailer and I said, 'Hi,' and introduced myself. And he was just like, 'Hi.' And I was like, 'O.K., well I'm going to keep on going then,'" she recalled during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night (17May18). "When I got on Gotham, I told him that story, he was like, 'No, what kind of idiot would do that?' And I was like, 'That idiot right there.'"

Morena and Ben now share a two-year-old daughter named Frances, a sibling for her son Julius from a previous relationship. And the star is adamant that she doesn't hold any hard feelings against her beau.

"To his credit, he was a 20-year-old hotshot who had just gotten his first great job. He was all that, right? So, I tell him it's his fault, he missed me in my prime. He could have had this a lot sooner," the 38-year-old laughed.

