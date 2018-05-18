Justin Timberlake apologises after scrapping gigs due to tour delay

Justin Timberlake has apologised after delaying the start of the European leg of his Man of the Woods tour and cancelling or postponing several gigs.

The Cry Me A River singer, 37, was originally scheduled to begin his Man of the Woods trek with two dates at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on 22 and 23 June (18), but on Friday (18May18) his promoters Live Nation announced the start of the tour would now commence on 3 July (18).

As a result of the delay, three U.K. shows have been cancelled while others have been postponed. The gigs which will not take place are in Birmingham on 28 June, in Manchester on 2 July, and in Glasgow, Scotland on 6 July. Another Glasgow concert has been pushed back two days, from 5 to 7 July, while second dates in Birmingham and Manchester have been postponed until August.

A statement from his promoters Live Nation said Justin "apologised" for the inconvenience to his fans - but he is yet to personally explain the news and no reason has been given for the delay to the tour.

Those with tickets to the affected gigs were less than impressed with the cancellations and postponements, and many took to Twitter to vent their anger.

"Well what a b**tard!!!!! The Justin Timberlake tour for Birmingham that I had tickets and a hotel for has now been cancelled," one mum with the username @Cuppy_xx wrote, while another, @emmagal13, who was due to attend the Glasgow gig messaged the star, writing, "Thanks for ruining my Friday".

Justin will also visit countries including the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Norway and Germany on his European trek - and none of those dates are affected. He is currently in the middle of the North American leg of the tour - and performs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Friday.

