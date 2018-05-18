Tina Fey grateful to Alicia Keys for finding her missing jewellery

The 30 Rock actress was one of the honourees at Variety's Power of Women event, which took place at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York last month (Apr18), with author Margaret Atwood, actress Emily Blunt, civil rights activist Tarana Burke and musician Alicia also feted.

While Tina's speech went off without a hitch, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (17May18), Tina described how the Fallin' hitmaker saved her from a big mistake.

"I went back to work afterwards and I had my borrowed little outfit on. After an hour, I was talking in the writers' room and I was like, 'Hmm, I had borrowed a couple diamond rings, where are those diamond rings?' I was like, 'O.K., let's think this through.' And we got very CSI. I was like, 'Go online, see if my speech is online.' We find the speech, zoom in and I'm like, 'They're not on my hand during the speech, those rings are in the bathroom of Cipriani Wall Street because I took them off to wash my hands.'"

Hoping the jewellery was still in the bathroom, Tina alerted staff at the venue as well as police. But thankfully, Alicia had already handed in the pricey rings.

"We call the police, and we're like, 'Did anyone find any rings?' And they were like, 'Oh those were yours. Alicia Keys found them in the bathroom and returned them,'" the 48-year-old smiled.

During her interview, Tina couldn't praise Alicia highly enough and stated that she has the most calming voice she's ever heard.

"She is so smart and so soothing. Her voice, it makes Beyonce sound like Billy Eichner. You get hypnotised," she joked.

© WENN Newsdesk 2018